DCG's crypto exchange Luno to cut 35% jobs amid harsh crypto winter1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 09:34 PM IST
CNBC, which first reported the job cuts at Luno, said the reduction would impact more than 330 employees out of about 960
Digital Currency Group-owned Luno said on Wednesday it would cut 35% of its total workforce, the latest in a slew of companies in the digital assets sector to reduce headcount to weather a slump in the cryptocurrency market.
