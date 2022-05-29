DCM Shriram focuses on developing, manufacturing versatile drones across India

Shriram revealed that the company has a research and development (R&D) facility in Delhi and also that it has licences to manufacture defence drones across its facilities in India.
Diversified manufacturing company, DCM Shriram Industries is focusing on developing and manufacturing versatile drones that will not just target the defence sector but across the board. Joint President Rudra Shriram said the company has "entered the (drone) market at the correct time."
In an interview with PTI, Shriram said that "we have products ready of the market."
Shriram highlighted that the idea is to manufacture drones completely in India.
He said, "The idea is to Make in India. Even for them (Zyrone), it is expensive to manufacture there. So, they can concentrate on technology development and we can concentrate on manufacturing at scale."
Further, he said that it will not take the company a long time to scale up its manufacturing capability of drones once it gets the orders.
Shriram said the product is currently at the testing stage. However, he could not give a real scale right now. But he did reveal that in the next few weeks they will be sending their drones for proper qualitative trials.
Shriram also clarified that they have not won any contract from the Indian defence forces as yet.
At present, DCM Shriram is engaged in businesses like sugar, alcohol, fine chemicals, industrial fibres, defence, and engineering products.
The company has a turnover of around ₹8,000 crore. Last year, DCM Shriram invested $1 million to buy a 30% stake in Turkish drone company Zyrone Dynamics.