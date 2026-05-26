D-Day at Tata boardroom today: Who blinks first as loss-making units, leadership tensions take centre stage

The board of Tata Sons convenes on Tuesday (26 May) for a high-stakes meeting that is expected to place the conglomerate's loss-making businesses under the microscope, even as simmering tensions at the top of one of India's most powerful corporate dynasties remain conspicuously unresolved.

Tata Sons Board Meeting Today: What Is on the Agenda PTI citing people familiar with the development confirmed on Monday (25 May) that individual companies within the Tata group, particularly those currently recording losses, are expected to make presentations on the state of their businesses and the path forward. The meeting brings together the board of Tata Sons, the holding company that sits at the apex of the sprawling Tata empire, at a moment of unusual internal pressure.

Also Read | Noel Tata opposes Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh at small Tata Trust

What is not expected to be on the agenda is equally significant. PTI report was emphatic that any formal discussion on the reappointment of Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran is unlikely to take place at Tuesday's meeting, despite that question hanging over the group for some time.

Chandrasekaran and Noel Tata Met Over the Weekend Before Board Meeting The board meeting follows a reported weekend conversation between Chandrasekaran and Noel Tata, who serves as chairman of the Tata Trusts and sits on the Tata Sons board as a nominee director. The two are understood to have met to discuss the performance of the group's companies, a subject that is expected to dominate Tuesday's proceedings, PTI reported .

Also Read | Tata Motors broadens global ambitions with Stellantis partnership

The Tata Trusts hold approximately two-thirds of Tata Sons, giving them decisive influence over the direction of the group. Noel Tata's concerns about the financial performance of several businesses launched under Chandrasekaran's leadership are widely reported to be at the heart of the current friction.

Tata Group Losses: The Numbers Behind the Boardroom Tension The financial backdrop to Tuesday's meeting is difficult to ignore. In the financial year ending March 2025, Tata group's unlisted businesses recorded a combined loss of ₹10,905 crore. According to reports, that figure is projected to rise sharply to approximately ₹29,000 crore, a trajectory that has become a focal point of concern for the Trusts.

Also Read | Tata Motors broadens global ambitions with Stellantis partnership

Among the businesses drawing the most scrutiny are Tata Digital, the group's technology and consumer internet venture, its electronics manufacturing operations, and Air India, the national carrier that Tata Sons acquired from the government several years ago. All three have been significant consumers of capital since their launch or acquisition under Chandrasekaran's tenure.

Noel Tata's Concerns: New Businesses, Air India and the IPO Question Noel Tata's reservations span both the operational and structural dimensions of the group's situation. On the operational side, his concerns centre on the mounting losses at businesses that were initiated or significantly expanded under the current chairman, sources indicate.

On the structural side, Noel Tata is reported to be reluctant to take Tata Sons public through an initial public offering, a step that would carry significant implications for the group's governance and the autonomy of the Trusts. Tata Sons is currently classified by the Reserve Bank of India as one of the top-15 non-banking finance companies, a designation that carries a mandatory listing requirement.

Meanwhile, Neville Tata, the son of Noel Tata, has already been inducted into several of the trusts and foundations linked to the group, a development that has attracted attention given the broader questions about succession and governance within the Tata structure.

Top-Level Friction at Tata Group: A Pattern of Tensions Tuesday's board meeting takes place against a backdrop of reported sustained internal discord that has become increasingly visible in recent months. The group has seen a series of senior-level departures and, according to reports, attempts to expel certain members, alongside a deferment on the question of Chandrasekaran's continuation as chairman of Tata Sons.

Also Read | No JVs, Tata Steel will go solo in expanding steel capacity in India

The scale and visibility of the friction is unusual for a conglomerate that has historically prided itself on institutional stability and a culture of consensus. Emails sent to a Tata Trust representative had not been answered at the time of publication.

Proxy Advisory Firm InGovern Calls Tata Sons Listing an Imperative Days before the board meeting, corporate governance advisory firm InGovern added an external voice to the debate over Tata Sons' future structure, arguing that a stock market listing is not optional but necessary.

"A holding company of this large scale and systemic relevance should not remain outside a stronger transparency and governance framework of a listed company," the firm said in its report.

InGovern went further, directly addressing the trust-based ownership structure that has long defined the Tata group's architecture: "Where control is exercised through a complex trust-based holding arrangement, the case for listing becomes stronger, not weaker, because governance should not depend on private consensus alone."