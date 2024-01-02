Companies
D-Day for Vedanta; Agarwal needs 67% ayes by day’s end
Summary
- Vedanta has sought investor approval to delay the maturity of several of its outstanding corporate bonds to better manage its debt repayment cycle
Vedanta Resources, the London-based parent of India’s Vedanta Ltd, has received between 20% and 40% investor votes in favour of its $3.8 billion bond restructuring exercise as of 29 December, people aware of the matter said.
