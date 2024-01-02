D-Day for Vedanta; Agarwal needs 67% ayes by day’s end

Vedanta Resources, the London-based parent of India’s Vedanta Ltd, has received between 20% and 40% investor votes in favour of its $3.8 billion bond restructuring exercise as of 29 December, people aware of the matter said.

For the company’s proposal to go through, more than two-thirds of each bond’s investors need to vote, of which at least two-third votes need to be cast in favour of the restructuring. Vedanta had on 13 December sought investor approval to delay the maturity of several of its outstanding corporate bonds to better manage its debt repayment cycle.

For the bonds maturing in January 2024 and August 2024, the company has received consent from 20% and 35% of the bonds’ investors, respectively. It has also received consent from 41% and 25% investors for the bonds maturing in March 2025 and April 2026, respectively.

The deadline for voting is 2 January, after which the company will meet its bondholders on 4 January. One banker said that many investors prefer to wait till the last moment before casting their votes in such matters. “The main activity happens in the last 48 hours," he said on condition of anonymity. “Unfortunately for them, the last 48 hours happened to be around New Year’s Eve."

The company has assurances from around 80% investors that they will vote in favour of the restructuring, said one of the people cited above.

Only about 3% of the votes logged until Friday have been against the restructuring proposal, improving the company’s prospects of succeeding. Bankers aware of the matter said the terms of restructuring are favourable and acceptable to investors, making it likely that the proposal will get their nod.

Earlier, an ad hoc group of bondholders had advised fellow investors against backing the restructuring exercise. They were seeking to negotiate better terms with the company. However, the people cited above said the participants of the ad hoc group do not hold a significant number of bonds, making it difficult for them to block the restructuring.

Vedanta Resources had sought investor approval for a liability management exercise that would involve making a partial upfront payment and then delaying by 29-52 months the maturity of three of its outstanding bond series—those maturing in January 2024, August 2024 and March 2025. The restructuring also requires consent for the bonds maturing in April 2026, although no changes have been proposed to their profile.

The restructuring aims to reduce the company’s immediate debt load and reorganize its debt repayment cycle that saw it running against deadlines to borrow more to pay off investors every few months. The company seeks to have a longer repayment cycle, which is expected to help it better meet its obligations through its cash flows and a planned asset sale of some of its businesses, including ESL Steel Ltd, formerly known as Electrosteel Steels Ltd.

The company proposed that it would make an upfront payment of 53% for its $1 billion bonds due in January, extending the maturity for the remainder to January 2027. The coupon rate for this bond would remain the same at 13.875%.

For the $951 million in bonds maturing in August 2024 and $1.2 billion maturing in March 2025, upfront payments of 6% and 16% are proposed, with the balance payable in three equal instalments between August 2027 and December 2028. The company has also offered to increase the coupon rates for these bonds from 6.125% and 8.95%, respectively, to 13.875%.

Investors who gave their consent before 27 December will get a consent fee of 2% of the principal amount of their bonds. Investors agreeing after 27 December will get a 0.25% consent fee.

To finance the upfront payments and consent fees, Vedanta Resources has secured $1.25 billion in term debt maturing in April 2026. The capital was raised from a clutch of private credit lenders including Cerberus Capital Management and Davidson Kempner Capital Management.