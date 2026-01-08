Mumbai: Even as lab-grown diamonds gain traction in India and the country’s largest jewellery retailer Titan enters the segment, legacy brand De Beers remains confident about the growth of natural diamonds in the country, a top executive said.
De Beers: Titan’s lab-grown push won’t dull real diamonds
SummaryTitan recently launched a lab-grown diamond brand beYon while other lab-grown diamond jewellery retailers continue to raise funding. De Beers says India’s appetite for natural diamonds remains intact.
