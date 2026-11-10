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De Beers’ Forevermark targets 100 stores, ₹1,000 crore India business

Varuni Khosla
4 min read10 Nov 2026, 03:30 PM IST
Mallikarjuna Reddy Yarabolu, managing director, Forevermark, De Beers India, said the company is looking to expand its retail business at a fast clip.
Mallikarjuna Reddy Yarabolu, managing director, Forevermark, De Beers India, said the company is looking to expand its retail business at a fast clip.
Summary

The natural diamond jewellery brand is moving from supplying diamonds through partners to building its own retail network, with company-owned and franchise stores.

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Forevermark, the natural diamond jewellery brand owned by the De Beers Group, is targeting 100 stores and revenue of $100 million ( 1,000 crore) in India over the next five years, betting on growing demand in the country.

Forevermark, the natural diamond jewellery brand owned by the De Beers Group, is targeting 100 stores and revenue of $100 million ( 1,000 crore) in India over the next five years, betting on growing demand in the country.

The expansion marks a shift for the company, which previously supplied diamonds through partner jewellers and now seeks greater control over product design, pricing and consumer experience.

The expansion marks a shift for the company, which previously supplied diamonds through partner jewellers and now seeks greater control over product design, pricing and consumer experience.

Also Read | Giva raises $100 mn in funding round led by Multiples PE, others

The company intends to operate roughly one-third of its stores and franchise the rest, he said. Of its first 10 outlets, six are company-operated and four franchised. Of the targeted 100 stores, it expects to have 25-30 company-owned outlets, with the balance run by franchise partners. Each company-owned and operated store costs about 10 crore to set up.

“Jewellery retail requires a meaningful investment, so it has to be an equal partnership. We don’t want a model where only the company makes money,” Yarabolu said. He said the business was close to breaking even.

De Beers Group, which is 85% owned by London-based Anglo American, with the government of Botswana holding the remaining 15%, is a global diamond company with operations spanning exploration, mining, sorting and trading rough diamonds.

It also sells polished diamonds and jewellery through consumer brands including De Beers London and Forevermark, which is focused on India. De Beers says fewer than 1% of the world’s diamonds qualify for its inscription, which is intended to signal the stone’s provenance and quality standards.

India market

India’s retail diamond jewellery market is projected to reach 68,600 crore by 2029, expanding at a compounded annual rate of 2.7% from 2024, according to IMARC Group data cited in a CareEdge Research report. The retailer competes with jewellers such as Tanishq, Kalyan Jewellers, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, CaratLane, BlueStone and Orra across bridal, premium and everyday-wear categories.

The industry is looking to expand beyond wedding-led purchases as younger consumers increasingly seek lightweight designs for everyday wear and self-purchase, while lab-grown diamonds offer a lower-priced alternative. The retail push in India will also be a test case to take Forevermark to other markets, Yarabolu said.

Also Read | Why India’s jewellery giants are racing to consolidate

“The company first wants to establish the model in India before considering an overseas rollout. We earlier sold through shop-in-shop counters at partner jewellers, but moved to standalone stores to ensure greater consistency in design, product presentation and service,” he added.

The company is adjusting price points to make larger natural diamonds more accessible. It introduced a one-carat solitaire range starting at 6.5 lakh, about half the earlier entry price of 12.5 lakh. The carat size remains unchanged, but the new range uses different colour and clarity grades, Yarabolu said.

Domestic demand

The diamond trade faces weak export demand, inventory overhang and competition from lab-grown diamonds. Icra expects India’s cut-and-polished diamond exports to contract 7-9% in FY27 and says lab-grown diamond export volumes have exceeded those of natural cut-and-polished diamonds since FY26.

Crisil Ratings expects domestic demand to cushion the industry, with overall natural diamond industry revenue likely to remain broadly flat at $14.8 billion-15.2 billion in FY27 after three years of decline.

Yarabolu said the company views lab-grown and natural diamonds as catering to different consumer occasions. Buyers below 35 account for an estimated 35-40% of its customers, he said, and the company sold about 900 pieces across 700-750 transactions up to September in FY27. Its strategy is to encourage self-purchases and everyday wear rather than depend only on weddings.

Also Read | CaratLane looks beyond affordable jewellery to drive growth

“The consumer has to come to the store at least 2.5 times in a year to buy, irrespective of products purchased,” Yarabolu said.

India is De Beers’ second-largest market for natural diamond jewellery after the US. The market was valued at 49,700 crore in 2024 and is projected to reach 1.5 trillion by 2030, according to its own study.

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Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

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HomeCompaniesNewsDe Beers’ Forevermark targets 100 stores, ₹1,000 crore India business

De Beers’ Forevermark targets 100 stores, ₹1,000 crore India business

Varuni Khosla
4 min read10 Nov 2026, 03:30 PM IST
Mallikarjuna Reddy Yarabolu, managing director, Forevermark, De Beers India, said the company is looking to expand its retail business at a fast clip.
Mallikarjuna Reddy Yarabolu, managing director, Forevermark, De Beers India, said the company is looking to expand its retail business at a fast clip.
Summary

The natural diamond jewellery brand is moving from supplying diamonds through partners to building its own retail network, with company-owned and franchise stores.

Gift this article

Forevermark, the natural diamond jewellery brand owned by the De Beers Group, is targeting 100 stores and revenue of $100 million ( 1,000 crore) in India over the next five years, betting on growing demand in the country.

Forevermark, the natural diamond jewellery brand owned by the De Beers Group, is targeting 100 stores and revenue of $100 million ( 1,000 crore) in India over the next five years, betting on growing demand in the country.

The expansion marks a shift for the company, which previously supplied diamonds through partner jewellers and now seeks greater control over product design, pricing and consumer experience.

The expansion marks a shift for the company, which previously supplied diamonds through partner jewellers and now seeks greater control over product design, pricing and consumer experience.

Also Read | Giva raises $100 mn in funding round led by Multiples PE, others

The company intends to operate roughly one-third of its stores and franchise the rest, he said. Of its first 10 outlets, six are company-operated and four franchised. Of the targeted 100 stores, it expects to have 25-30 company-owned outlets, with the balance run by franchise partners. Each company-owned and operated store costs about 10 crore to set up.

“Jewellery retail requires a meaningful investment, so it has to be an equal partnership. We don’t want a model where only the company makes money,” Yarabolu said. He said the business was close to breaking even.

De Beers Group, which is 85% owned by London-based Anglo American, with the government of Botswana holding the remaining 15%, is a global diamond company with operations spanning exploration, mining, sorting and trading rough diamonds.

It also sells polished diamonds and jewellery through consumer brands including De Beers London and Forevermark, which is focused on India. De Beers says fewer than 1% of the world’s diamonds qualify for its inscription, which is intended to signal the stone’s provenance and quality standards.

India market

India’s retail diamond jewellery market is projected to reach 68,600 crore by 2029, expanding at a compounded annual rate of 2.7% from 2024, according to IMARC Group data cited in a CareEdge Research report. The retailer competes with jewellers such as Tanishq, Kalyan Jewellers, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, CaratLane, BlueStone and Orra across bridal, premium and everyday-wear categories.

The industry is looking to expand beyond wedding-led purchases as younger consumers increasingly seek lightweight designs for everyday wear and self-purchase, while lab-grown diamonds offer a lower-priced alternative. The retail push in India will also be a test case to take Forevermark to other markets, Yarabolu said.

Also Read | Why India’s jewellery giants are racing to consolidate

“The company first wants to establish the model in India before considering an overseas rollout. We earlier sold through shop-in-shop counters at partner jewellers, but moved to standalone stores to ensure greater consistency in design, product presentation and service,” he added.

The company is adjusting price points to make larger natural diamonds more accessible. It introduced a one-carat solitaire range starting at 6.5 lakh, about half the earlier entry price of 12.5 lakh. The carat size remains unchanged, but the new range uses different colour and clarity grades, Yarabolu said.

Domestic demand

The diamond trade faces weak export demand, inventory overhang and competition from lab-grown diamonds. Icra expects India’s cut-and-polished diamond exports to contract 7-9% in FY27 and says lab-grown diamond export volumes have exceeded those of natural cut-and-polished diamonds since FY26.

Crisil Ratings expects domestic demand to cushion the industry, with overall natural diamond industry revenue likely to remain broadly flat at $14.8 billion-15.2 billion in FY27 after three years of decline.

Yarabolu said the company views lab-grown and natural diamonds as catering to different consumer occasions. Buyers below 35 account for an estimated 35-40% of its customers, he said, and the company sold about 900 pieces across 700-750 transactions up to September in FY27. Its strategy is to encourage self-purchases and everyday wear rather than depend only on weddings.

Also Read | CaratLane looks beyond affordable jewellery to drive growth

“The consumer has to come to the store at least 2.5 times in a year to buy, irrespective of products purchased,” Yarabolu said.

India is De Beers’ second-largest market for natural diamond jewellery after the US. The market was valued at 49,700 crore in 2024 and is projected to reach 1.5 trillion by 2030, according to its own study.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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