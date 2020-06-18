Frankfurt based DE-CIX, a carrier and data center neutral Internet Exchange (IX) operator in the Indian market, established a new point-of-presence (PoP) in Mumbai at Sify Technologies in Rabale, Navi Mumbai today.

This will be the fifth PoP of DE-CIX India in the Mumbai market. This partnership provides an opportunity to both DE-CIX India customers and Sify Technologies customers to connect with each other via cross-connect and exchange traffic improving their end-users internet experience. An Internet exchange point (IX or IXP) is the physical infrastructure through which internet service providers (ISPs) and content delivery networks (CDNs) exchange Internet traffic between their networks.

DE-CIX India is a regional Internet peering and interconnection hub for the major Indian as well as international networks. DE-CIX India runs carrier and data center neutral Internet Exchanges in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata. The hub was founded originally by Mumbai IX in order to serve Indian eyeballs – now it is fully backed and operated by the world’s leading Internet Exchange operator, DE-CIX, headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

“By establishing a presence at Sify Rabale DC we offer our customers a highly connected PoP with dense fiber in data centre and the vicinity with failover to public cloud services along with redundant multipath network connectivity suitable for both enterprises to access our DirectCLOUD and internet service provider needs. By offering interconnection solutions that are powerful, flexible, and scalable, we can meet the rapidly growing connectivity needs of global clients across all verticals," said Sudhir Kunder, Sr. VP - Nation Head Sales.

The new PoP will attract additional clients with low-latency edge requirements and help them cost-effectively extend their reach through access to a global network platform that reaches hundreds of networks around the world.

DE-CIX India serves over 220 networks in India with presences in Webwerks DC2, Netmagic DC5, STT Telemedia DC, GPX Mumbai and now Sify Technologies Rabale. DE-CIX is the only Open-IX certified IX in India connecting the internet service providers, content delivery networks, cloud companies, OTTs and other network providers, along with educational institutes in the connected networks.

