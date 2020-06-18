DE-CIX establishes point of presence with Sify

This will be the fifth PoP of DE-CIX India in the Mumbai market. This partnership provides an opportunity to both DE-CIX India customers and Sify Technologies customers to connect with each other via cross-connect and exchange traffic improving their end-users internet experience. An Internet exchange point (IX or IXP) is the physical infrastructure through which internet service providers (ISPs) and content delivery networks (CDNs) exchange Internet traffic between their networks.