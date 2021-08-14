Deal activity in India during the first half of 2021 amounted to USD 40.7 billion across 710 deals, including both private equity (PE) and strategic acquisitions (M&A), according to a report by consulting major PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

The second wave of infections resulted in lockdowns across states, thereby hampering ongoing deal activities, it said in the report titled 'Deals in India: Mid-year review and outlook for 2021 -- resilience and recovery.'

However, various timely policy and credit measures announced by the government to revive the economy and make it more resilient, and a stable banking system, have resulted in the growth of positive sentiments within the investor community.

The deal value of USD 40.7 billion recorded in H1 2021 was 2 per cent higher than H2 2020 when deals worth USD 39.8 billion were recorded despite the unstable economic environment.

However, the deal value in H1 2021 was 14 per cent lower compared to the same period last year. The volume of deals recorded in H1 2021 declined by 12 per cent and 6 per cent compared to H2 2020 and H1 2020 respectively.

PE activity in H1 2021 was at an all-time high at USD 26.3 billion, 19 per cent and 25 per cent higher compared to H2 2020 and H1 2020 respectively, said the report.

The surge in deal activity was fuelled by billion-dollar buyouts and numerous large fund-raising rounds by startups, boosting many of them into the unicorn club.

