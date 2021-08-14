Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Deal activity in India Inc slows due to Covid second wave: PwC report

Deal activity in India Inc slows due to Covid second wave: PwC report

Premium
The deal value of USD 40.7 billion recorded in H1 2021 was 2 per cent higher than H2 2020
1 min read . 02:11 PM IST Livemint

The second wave of infections resulted in lockdowns across states, thereby hampering ongoing deal activities, it said

Deal activity in India during the first half of 2021 amounted to USD 40.7 billion across 710 deals, including both private equity (PE) and strategic acquisitions (M&A), according to a report by consulting major PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Deal activity in India during the first half of 2021 amounted to USD 40.7 billion across 710 deals, including both private equity (PE) and strategic acquisitions (M&A), according to a report by consulting major PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

The second wave of infections resulted in lockdowns across states, thereby hampering ongoing deal activities, it said in the report titled 'Deals in India: Mid-year review and outlook for 2021 -- resilience and recovery.'

The second wave of infections resulted in lockdowns across states, thereby hampering ongoing deal activities, it said in the report titled 'Deals in India: Mid-year review and outlook for 2021 -- resilience and recovery.'

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

However, various timely policy and credit measures announced by the government to revive the economy and make it more resilient, and a stable banking system, have resulted in the growth of positive sentiments within the investor community.

The deal value of USD 40.7 billion recorded in H1 2021 was 2 per cent higher than H2 2020 when deals worth USD 39.8 billion were recorded despite the unstable economic environment.

However, the deal value in H1 2021 was 14 per cent lower compared to the same period last year. The volume of deals recorded in H1 2021 declined by 12 per cent and 6 per cent compared to H2 2020 and H1 2020 respectively.

PE activity in H1 2021 was at an all-time high at USD 26.3 billion, 19 per cent and 25 per cent higher compared to H2 2020 and H1 2020 respectively, said the report.

The surge in deal activity was fuelled by billion-dollar buyouts and numerous large fund-raising rounds by startups, boosting many of them into the unicorn club.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Up your Slack skills with these messaging tips

Premium

How to set up your email alias in Google Workspace

Premium

Jabs uneven in India’s most populous districts

Premium

Tata looks to raise $1 billion for EV unit at $7 billio ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!