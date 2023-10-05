Breaking News
Tata Group in talks to buy 20% stake in Tata Play from Temasek at $1 billion valuation: Report
While Tata Group and the Singaporean state investor are in the final stages of discussions around the interest of about 20% in Tata Play Ltd, there is no certainty that both - Temasek and Tata Play - will proceed with a deal, the report said.
Tata Group is in advanced talks with Temasek Holdings Pte to buy back around 20% stake in Tata Play, Bloomberg News reported.
