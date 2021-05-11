Deal numbers touch a decadal high in April despite second COVID-19 wave

He acknowledged that the deal record coincides with the peak in COVID-19 cases in the country, but added that it also reflects the importance of the time period between the first wave and the second wave, which witnessed several fiscal and economic incentives and created opportunity. The way global economies deal with new variants of the virus in the coming months is likely to pose uncertainty around deal activity with overseas investors, he said. By number of deals, the transactions more than doubled to 161 in April when compared to the year-ago period which was marred by a nationwide lockdown, while the deal values are 50 per cent higher. When compared with March 2021, the activity in April witnessed heightened activity with deal volumes up by 18 per cent and deal values spiking by 174 per cent, the report said. There were 42 merger and acquisition transactions totalling to USD 5.5 billion in the month on an overall basis.