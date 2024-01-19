Deal values in India plunge to $66 billion in 2023, investors cautious, reports Grant Thornton
The lack of liquidity in international markets, volatile market conditions, and cautious investor sentiment were identified as key hindrances to deal activities throughout 2023.
There was a significant drop in deal values in India for the year 2023, reaching $66 billion, marking a decrease of over 50 percent, a recent report from consultancy firm Grant Thornton Bharat found. Released on January 19, the report found a decline of over 20 percent in deal volume, with 1,641 deals compared to the previous year.