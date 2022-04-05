‘Deal  will  raise  profitability’

The discussion started 6-8 weeks ago. Guidelines for NBFCs had come. Liquidity ratio came recently—LCR—which is indirectly SLR (statutory liquidity ratio), CRR (cash reserve ratio) on HFCs (home finance companies). Non-performing asset (NPA) classification was another. RBI has synchronized NPA classification with banks. Indirectly, they have also subjected NBFCs to CRR and SLR because of LCR. Also, scale-based regulation was coming into effect. Our size is above ₹50,000 crore. The regulation was akin to a bank, such as risk-based internal audit and risk-weightages were high for mortgage loans. Given the liquidity in the system, low interest rates, we have seen the highest number of loan applications in March —nearly 86,000 individual loan applications worth ₹35,000 crore. So, our scale was becoming larger, and thus, LCR was going to impact profitability. Also, any investment in a bank has to be taken out of tier-I capital. HDFC Bank has not raised capital in three years. Next year, they will raise capital, then we will have to bring down our equity below 20%, or we have to borrow or put in equity. From the bank’s standpoint, they were keen on their personal loans and auto loans. Their retail portfolio has a tenor of only 1.2 years. Every year, the bank has to not only lend the same amount but a higher amount to show growth in the retail segment. Every bank has mortgages in the retail book. So, this was another thing the bank wanted. After the merger, the tenor for loans will go up from 14 months to six years.

