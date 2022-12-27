Dealmakers grapple with unprecedented US challenge to mergers

The biggest deal currently at stake is Microsoft Corp's $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard Inc. The FTC has sued to stop it, arguing it would allow Microsoft's Xbox to get exclusive access to Activision games and put it in a position to dominate the gaming market. Microsoft is fighting back and last week told a judge the deal would benefit gamers and gaming companies alike.

