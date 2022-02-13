Deals are booming, but antitrust scrutiny has deal traders worried

Investors lost faith that the semiconductor giants would combine after the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the merger in December. But the jitters have since spread to other blockbuster combinations, including the biggest deal of 2022 so far: Microsoft Corp.’s $75 billion deal for Activision. The videogame maker’s shares are trading at around $82, some 17% below Microsoft’s $95-a-share offer. Merger targets tend to trade at a much lower spread of 5% or less.