Deals! Deals! Deals! Banks feast on merger bonanza

Private-equity firms and special-purpose acquisition companies also are eager to do deals. Buyout firms already have set a record for annual deal volumes in the U.S. with four months left to go in 2021, according to Dealogic. They had about $1 trillion to spend at the end of June, according to consulting firm Bain & Co. Some 400 SPACs are sitting on more than $120 billion in capital, which could translate into about $600 billion in acquisitions, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. bankers.