DealShare raises $144 million led by Tiger Global

“Our monthly active users already use our app over 40 times a month making it the most engaging e-commerce app and we will continue to add more innovative capabilities and services to serve a wider range of user needs. We will also invest in improving and scaling up our operations rapidly. We expect our footprint to increase from current 20 warehouses across 5 states to over 200 warehouses across 10 states by end of this year," added Rao.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}