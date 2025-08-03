Death Toll Rises to 4 at Chile Mine Collapse as Search Continues

(Bloomberg) -- Codelco said it recovered the bodies of three of the five workers caught in a tunnel collapse at one of the world’s biggest underground copper mines in central Chile. A search for the other two continues.

The update brings the official death toll to four after another person was confirmed dead in the immediate aftermath of Thursday’s incident. Nine others were injured.

“In parallel with the efforts we continue to make with the utmost commitment to rescue our two colleagues who remain trapped, Codelco is providing all necessary support to families and loved ones during this difficult time,” the company wrote in a statement.

The state-owned miner is grappling with a human tragedy unfolding at the site of its El Teniente mine south of Santiago, in an incident that’s also stoking concerns for global copper supply.

Codelco, the world’s biggest copper supplier, halted mining at the site after a collapse attributed to seismic activity struck a new section of the complex, called Andesita. It’s the latest setback for the company’s efforts to recover from a years-long output slump.

A 100-person team — including some of those who helped free 33 workers trapped in another Chilean mine in 2010 — has been working on the El Teniente rescue effort.

The 120-year-old El Teniente mine is crucial for Codelco’s aim to return to pre-pandemic production levels of about 1.7 million tons a year from about 1.4 million tons now. Codelco delayed reporting quarterly results, including production guidance, on Friday as it deals with the accident.

When operations can resume at the mine will depend on the outcome of an investigation into the collapse, how much reinforcement of infrastructure is required and whether mining method adjustments are needed.

Mines in Chile are designed to withstand much stronger seismic activity than the 4.2-magnitude event that caused the collapse.

