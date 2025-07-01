Debt resolution plans see uptick in June quarter, as NCLT vacancies are filled
Summary
On an average, 62 cases were resolved every quarter in FY25, with 247 companies getting their restructuring plans approved over the year.
New Delhi: Creditors rescued 69 indebted businesses in the June quarter through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) route, improving upon resolutions in the year-ago period but falling a tad lower sequentially, showed official data.
