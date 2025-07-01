Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Debt resolution plans see uptick in June quarter, as NCLT vacancies are filled

Debt resolution plans see uptick in June quarter, as NCLT vacancies are filled

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

On an average, 62 cases were resolved every quarter in FY25, with 247 companies getting their restructuring plans approved over the year.

The improvement comes in the wake of the government filling vacancies in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)—the judicial authority that clears debt resolution schemes under the bankruptcy code.
Gift this article

New Delhi: Creditors rescued 69 indebted businesses in the June quarter through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) route, improving upon resolutions in the year-ago period but falling a tad lower sequentially, showed official data.

New Delhi: Creditors rescued 69 indebted businesses in the June quarter through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) route, improving upon resolutions in the year-ago period but falling a tad lower sequentially, showed official data.

In the June quarter of FY25, 58 sick companies were salvaged by their creditors and new investors, showed data available from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), the sector’s rule-maker.

In the June quarter of FY25, 58 sick companies were salvaged by their creditors and new investors, showed data available from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), the sector’s rule-maker.

The improvement comes in the wake of the government filling vacancies in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)—the judicial authority that clears debt resolution schemes under the bankruptcy code.

Also Read | Gensol Engineering insolvency: NCLT admits Ireda's plea

As of March this year, it had 60 members out of 63 sanctioned posts, data available from the tribunal showed. That is a major improvement, given that at the end of September 2024, the tribunal had only 43 members, or 30% short of its sanctioned strength, Mint reported on 6 December.

The number of debt resolutions achieved in the June quarter, however, is a tad below the 75 resolutions reported in the March quarter of FY25. On an average, 62 cases were resolved in a quarter in FY25, with 247 companies getting their restructure plans approved in the full year, IBBI data showed.

Experts said debt resolutions in the recent past have actually improved.

“While the quarter-to-quarter trend may not provide a consistent uptick in the resolutions under the IBC, it is interesting to note that as of December 2024, 60% of all resolution plans approved under the IBC had been approved over the preceding three years. Here, it must also be highlighted that an additional 30,000 cases were settled at the pre-admission stage during the same period," said Yogendra Aldak, partner at Lakshmikumaran and Sridharanattorneys.

Corporate debt resolution under the IBC came into force in December 2016.

Also Read | Investors embrace risky bonds for better returns

Separately, the ministry of corporate affairs said in its monthly newsletter for May that increased institutional capacity and reduced litigation can help improve the outcomes of debt resolution efforts. Better training and support for insolvency professionals, streamlining procedures and enhancing effectiveness of the committee of creditors, which decides on the future of distressed companies, are important areas for future focus, the ministry stated.

Experts also believe legislative and administrative changes will help in improving debt resolution outcomes.

“While these provide an optimistic outlook for the future of resolutions in India, the process continues to be hindered by several procedural and institutional hurdles. In order to achieve a truly reliable and efficient resolution mechanism, both legislative policy and administrative practices will have to be re-evaluated in order to successfully tackle the present challenges," Aldak said.

Also Read | Adani Enterprises to sell 2-5 year debt at public bond sale next week: Report

Experts said the recruitment of new members in NCLTs has borne fruit.

“It is imperative that the NCLT functions at full strength so that there are no delays in plan approval. Delays in plan approval may lead to further complications such as bidders expressing inability to execute due to passage of time," said Madhav Kanoria, partner at law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

A few members are set to retire and it is expected that the government will fill the vacancies sooner than later so that matters are disposed of expeditiously, added Kanoria.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Gireesh writes on the Indian economy, government policy, regulatory developments and trends in the business landscape. His areas of reporting include finance, taxation, company law, bankruptcy code, competition law, financial reporting and auditing. He also covers federal policy think tank NITI Aayog. Gireesh has 25 years of experience in leading news organisations.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.