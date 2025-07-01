“While the quarter-to-quarter trend may not provide a consistent uptick in the resolutions under the IBC, it is interesting to note that as of December 2024, 60% of all resolution plans approved under the IBC had been approved over the preceding three years. Here, it must also be highlighted that an additional 30,000 cases were settled at the pre-admission stage during the same period," said Yogendra Aldak, partner at Lakshmikumaran and Sridharanattorneys.