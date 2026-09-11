Decathlon widens India playfield, eyes B2B growth from govt, schools, small cities

Decathlon India’s wholesale business has grown from a sideline into a meaningful growth engine. After expanding 20-fold in five years to currently contribute about 10% of India revenue, the French sporting goods retailer is eyeing the country's under-penetrated markets for its next leg of growth, wholesale director Raghwendra Singh told Mint in an interview.
Decathlon's next leg of business-to-business (B2B) growth could come from primary schools, smaller cities, government sports programmes and sporting communities, he said. Over 80% of India’s population lives beyond tier-1 cities, Singh said, pitching ‘Bharat’—or India beyond the metros—as a significant frontier for the retailer’s wholesale business.