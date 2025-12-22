Deccan Gold begins production trials at Kyrgyzstan gold project

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): India's Deccan Gold Mines Ltd said on Monday that it has begun pre-commissioning trials at its Altyn Tor Gold Project in Kyrgyzstan, marking a key step toward full-scale gold production and advancing one of India's first overseas gold mining investments, according to an official statement.

The company said pre-commissioning activities will be conducted sequentially, beginning with the crushing, grinding and gravity concentration circuits, followed by the leaching circuit, subject to prevailing weather conditions.

During the pre-commissioning phase, Deccan Gold expects to process approximately 20,000 to 30,000 tonnes of ore, with an average grade slightly above 1.0 gram per tonne of gold. Gold recovered during the trials will be produced as saleable concentrate or dore bars, the company said, providing early validation of process performance ahead of progressive commissioning.

The miner added that its mining team has completed the targeted mined volume for the year, while assay results from a recently concluded resource drilling programme are expected in the coming weeks and could inform future planning and optimisation initiatives.

Commenting on the milestone, Managing Director Hanuma Prasad Modali said: "The start of pre-commissioning trials at Altyn Tor represents more than an operational milestone - it reflects India's growing capability to participate meaningfully in the global gold mining value chain. As the first Indian mining company to establish a presence in Kyrgyzstan, we view this project as a bridge between two resource-rich nations, built on technical excellence, mutual trust, and long-term value creation."

He added: "Altyn Tor demonstrates how responsible mining, cross-border collaboration, and disciplined execution can come together to create sustainable outcomes. As we advance toward commissioning, our focus remains on building a globally credible mining asset that strengthens India's international footprint while delivering enduring benefits to local communities in Kyrgyzstan."

Deccan Gold's investment in Avelum Partners, the developer and operator of the Altyn Tor Gold Project, represents the first overseas investment by an Indian mining and exploration company in Kyrgyzstan, the company said, strengthening economic and strategic ties between the two countries.

The Altyn Tor deposit is located within the Soltan Sary gold zone, part of the highly mineralised Tien Shan Shear Zone extending over 300 kilometres. The deposit currently hosts an estimated resource of 4.65 million tonnes grading 1.21 grams per tonne of gold, or about 180,000 ounces.