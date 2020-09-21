Decision time looms for biotech’s riskiest bet

The source of investor concern is clear. The FDA is set to rule on the application for liso-cel in November, but necessary inspections of two key manufacturing plants have yet to take place. In ordinary times, those inspections would occur far earlier in the application-review process, leaving investors to wonder how badly Covid-19 has delayed proceedings. If the required inspections can’t take place or reveal even minor issues, the approval timeline is likely to slip into 2021 and serve investors the kind of doughnut that nobody wants to eat.