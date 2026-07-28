Decoded: Tata Sons' annual report

Ever wonder what it’s like to run a business empire spanning salt to semiconductors, and still have the airline business dominate every headline? That’s the story emerging from Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.’s latest annual report.
Start with the number that stings most. Tata Sons’ 16 privately held businesses saw combined loss nearly double to ₹27,854 crore in FY26, with Air India accounting for 80% of it. The airline’s loss more than doubled to ₹22,238 crore—the highest ever in a fiscal due to the plane crash in Ahmedabad, airspace closures and surge in fuel costs due to the West Asia crisis. Revenue actually fell 9% to ₹71,870 crore.
Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran has now told shareholders that fixing Air India isn’t a five-year job anymore, it’s five to ten. “Every great airline in history was built over decades, not quarters,” he wrote in the annual report.
Fair enough, but does that timeline test the patience of banks and investors? Aviation expert Amit Mittal thinks so. If profitability keeps drifting further away, people will start asking harder questions, including about whether other Tata businesses are quietly subsidising this turnaround.
Meanwhile, Chandrasekaran’s own future at Tata Sons remains unresolved, with the board deferring his third term partly because of these very losses.
On a brighter note, Tata Electronics doubled its revenue to ₹1.3 trillion, overtaking Air India as Tata Sons’ biggest earner among unlisted companies. But loss widened too, to ₹1,611 crore, thanks to investments in Dholera and fire at a factory in Hosur. Chandrasekaran calls chips “the new steel”.
Separately, Tata Sons took a one-time ₹4,582 crore hit from Tata Teleservices‘ AGR dues—a legacy telecom dispute dating back to 2019’s Supreme Court ruling. Without this, profit after tax would have touched ₹36,543 crore instead of ₹31,961 crore.
Elsewhere, Tata 1mg’s healthcare business grew 21% to ₹2,439.8 crore, narrowing loss slightly to ₹310 crore. But its technology arm saw profit crash from ₹65.4 crore to just ₹17.5 crore.
Tata CLiQ Luxury narrowed loss to ₹252 crore as revenue grew 20%. Still, experts argue the platform lacks a clear identity. “Luxury needs specialisation,” consultant Raahuul Kapoor says, questioning whether an online-only model can ever replicate the feel of real luxury shopping.
Away from the drama, Tata Consumer Products had a strong quarter. Its new “growth businesses”—Sampann, Soulfull, Capital Foods—grew 47% and now outsize its legacy tea and salt segments. EBITDA margins expanded too.
And then there’s Trent Ltd. Once the baby of Tata’s consumer portfolio, it’s now grown revenue 5.6 times in six years, overtaking Voltas and nearly catching Tata Consumer Products. Zudio has been the real engine here, said to be “a phenomenal driver of growth”. Fittingly, this was also Noel Tata’s final annual report as Trent’s chairman.
So, what’s the big picture? A conglomerate simultaneously building the future (chips, electric vehicles, airlines) while wrestling with its past (telecom dues, governance questions). Some bets are paying off spectacularly. Others are testing patience, and pockets. The question for Tata Sons now isn’t whether these bets will pay off, it’s whether everyone involved, shareholders, regulators, and the Tata family itself, will wait long enough to find out.