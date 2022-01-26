Deep Kalra, founder of online tour company MakeMyTrip, who was the group’s executive chairman has been made group chairman and chief mentor, effective April 2022, the company said in filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Kalra will mentor the company’s leadership team and pursue product innovation and expansion.

Rajesh Magow, the group’s chief executive, will continue to focus on driving the next phase of growth for MakeMyTrip through its three brands, MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and Redbus, as per the filings.

The NASDAQ-listed firm reported a 93% year-on-year (YoY) surge in its gross bookings for the December quarter. The metric was up 57.4% quarter-on-quarter and was the highest since the onset of the pandemic. Air ticketing segments grew 61.2% and hotel room nights grew 76.7% YoY. The company’s adjusted operating profits--result from operating activities, adjusted for certain discrete, unusual or non-cash items--at $13.2 million rose from $5.2 million a year ago, and from $6.6 million in the previous quarter. Corporate business recovery stood at 122% of pre-pandemic levels and remains one of the key growth segments.

The company said the pandemic has severely impacted travel demand, which has caused airlines and hotels in India and around the world to operate at significantly reduced capacities throughout much of calendar year 2020 and 2021. The pandemic also resulted in significant weakness in macroeconomic environment and heightened volatility in financial markets.

Although, its business started to recover gradually in the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2021 following the lifting of India’s nationwide lockdown at end of May 2020, the country witnessed a rapid resurgence of daily recorded case counts towards the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, resulting in a second wave of covid-19.

The economic conditions caused by the lockdowns and travel restriction orders imposed by several state governments in India from April 2021, some of which are still ongoing, resulted in a negative impact on revenue for all its reportable segments in the quarter ended December 2021 compared with revenue for the quarter ended December 2019, before the pandemic hit.

The gradual lifting of travel restrictions in India, including the increase in domestic airline capacity, as a result of increase in the number of vaccinated people, has improved results across its operating segments mainly due to an increase in domestic travel, leading to a 70.5% increase in revenue during the current quarter compared with the previous quarter ended September 2021.

The extent of the effect of the pandemic on its business, results of operations, cash flows and growth prospects remain uncertain and would be dependent on future developments. These include the severity, extent and duration of the pandemic, its impact on the travel industries and consumer spending, rates of vaccination, the occurrence of new mutations or variants and the effectiveness of vaccinations against various mutations or variants of the pandemic.

