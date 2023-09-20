Chahar debuts brand for sports gear, shoes1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 12:15 AM IST
The company’s sports line will feature cricket shoes, accessories, clothing, and more. It will operate under LCDC Athletics Pvt Ltd, with both the cricketer and his father, Lokendra Singh Chahar, serving as co-founders.
New Delhi: Cricketer Deepak Chahar has ventured into the world of sports gear, launching his own line, DNINE Sports, less than a year after introducing his fantasy sports app. Chahar will make an initial investment of ₹2.5 crore.
