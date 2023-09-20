Chahar debuts brand for sports gear, shoes

The company’s sports line will feature cricket shoes, accessories, clothing, and more. It will operate under LCDC Athletics Pvt Ltd, with both the cricketer and his father, Lokendra Singh Chahar, serving as co-founders.

New Delhi: Cricketer Deepak Chahar has ventured into the world of sports gear, launching his own line, DNINE Sports, less than a year after introducing his fantasy sports app. Chahar will make an initial investment of ₹2.5 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chahar told Mint that for now the company is not looking for any external capital and could potentially see a break even in its athletic shoes business within two years. It will also retail health supplements made by a third party, Weolive. Its shoes and other gear will be made through contract manufacturers in Rishikesh and Dehradun. “The idea is to create affordable products for young and upcoming athletes. A lot of young cricketers cannot afford to spend on good quality products, which can impact their game and even cause injury," Chahar said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The brand has sponsored some upcoming first-class cricketers and IPL players in the recently concluded season and plans to expand its support in upcoming seasons as well. It is already retailing its products, both online and offline.

Chahar appears to be following Virat Kohli who successfully set up a licensee brand ‘One8’ along with Cornerstone Sports LLP. Licensee brands are in the business of athleisure clothing, fragrances, footwear, restaurants and pubs.