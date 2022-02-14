NEW DELHI : Deepak Gupta has assumed charge as the director for projects) at GAIL (India) Ltd.

Gupta was working as Executive Director (Projects) with Engineers India Limited (EIL) before assuming charge at GAIL on February 12, 2022, said a GAIL statement.

In November 2021, the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) had recommended Gupta's appointment as the director for projects at the state-run company.

Gupta is an alumnus of the Delhi College of Engineering alumnus with more than 31 years of experience in oil and gas sector encompassing project management, construction management and business development functions.

A certified project management professional (PMP) from the Project Management Institute, US, Gupta has led the execution of several successful projects in India in all modes of project implementation, said the statement.

In EIL, he led the implementation of the multi-billion dollar 650 KBPSD Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Project in Nigeria, the largest single train grass root refinery in the world, which is also the largest refinery complex under implementation in the African continent. He has also led the implementation of the one of the largest Polymer facilities for HMEL at Bhatinda and the upcoming maiden refinery project in Mongolia.

The appointment comes at a time when GAIL is implementing the expansion of its pipeline network by over 5,600 km at an investment of over ₹25,000 crore in the next few years. GAIL owns a nationwide network of natural gas pipeline operations for nearly 14,000 km. It owns and operates over 2,000 km network of LPG transmission pipelines and has five gas processing units producing LPG and liquid hydrocarbons.

Earlier this month, the company reported a two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December at ₹3,780.78 crore. During the corresponding period of the last fiscal (FY21), the company had recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹1,883.61 crore.

