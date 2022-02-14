Deepak Gupta takes charge as director for projects at GAIL

In EIL, he led the implementation of the multi-billion dollar 650 KBPSD Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Project in Nigeria, the largest single train grass root refinery in the world, which is also the largest refinery complex under implementation in the African continent. He has also led the implementation of the one of the largest Polymer facilities for HMEL at Bhatinda and the upcoming maiden refinery project in Mongolia.

