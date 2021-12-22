Deepak Nitrite's board has approved raising funds of up to ₹2,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), the company informed the stock exchanges on Wednesday.

"The Board approved raising of funds through issuance of equity shares of the company or any other equity-linked securities or other securities convertible into or exchangeable for equity shares by way of Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) in one or more of the tranches for an aggregate amount up to ₹2,000 crore," the company said

The transaction is subject to approval of members of the company and subject to such other permissions, sanctions and statutory approvals, as may be required.

Further, Deepak Nitrite will seek approval of shareholders of the company for raising funds through Postal Ballot.

On Wednesday, Deepak Nitrite shares were trading 1.16% higher in noon deals at ₹2,302 apiece on NSE.

Deepak Nitrite is a chemical manufacturing company. The Company's segments include basic chemicals, fine and speciality chemicals, performance products and phenolics. The basic chemicals segment offers sodium nitrite, sodium nitrate, nitro toluidines, fuel additives, and nitrosyl sulphuric acid.

