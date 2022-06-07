India should be able to double its home loans to around US$ 600 billion within the next five years. This would coincide with the period when India attains its much-aspired goal of being a US$ 5 trillion economy. Despite the doubling of housing loans, India’s mortgage penetration would still remain low at an estimated 13% of GDP. Now is the time to ask ourselves what will it take for India’s mortgage to GDP ratio to cross 20% and beyond? When one looks at comparable Asian economies, the average mortgage to GDP ratios range between 20 to 30%. This implies that housing loans in India will have an exponential growth trajectory for decades to come.