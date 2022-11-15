Deepika Padukone launches 2 new products under her self-care brand 82°E

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Tuesday launched Ashwagandha Bounce a rejuvenating moisturiser, and Patchouli Glow which is a sunscreen drops under her newly inaugurated self-care brand 82°E. Deepika is the co-founder of 82°E along with Jigar K Shah. Together, the duo launched their new brand last week.
As per the official Instagram post, the Ashwagandha Bounce, a rejuvenating moisturiser with ashwagandha and sodium hyaluronate -- is offered at a price of ₹2,700. While the product Patchouli Glow which is nourishing sunscreen drops enriched with patchouli and ceramides is available at a regular price of ₹1,800.
While launching the two products, Deepika said, "With 82°E, I hope to inspire us all to connect with our truest, most authentic selves through consistent and humble self-care practices."
She added, "The first step in that direction is our range of skincare products that have been rigorously sourced, carefully crafted, and clinically tested so you can build simple, joyful, and effective everyday rituals to care for the health of your skin. And while this journey of discovery and learning has been mine so far, I am beyond thrilled to finally share it with all of you."
82°E is a modern self-care brand that is born in India, for the world. With products that are rigorously sourced, carefully crafted, and clinically tested, 82°E is on a mission to make the practice of self-care a simple, joyful, and effective part of your every day, the official Instagram ID of the brand said.
Last week, the actress said, "Two years ago we set out to create a modern self-care brand that is born in India, for the world. Pronounced eighty-two east, our brand is inspired by the standard meridian that runs longitudinally through India and shapes our relationship with the rest of the world."
Meanwhile, Jigar K Shah posted on LinkedIn saying, "Deepika and I reviewed over 500+ names (that we rejected due to various reasons) and when we finally came across 82°E - we instantly fell in love with it. It immediately struck a chord."
He added that "Some of the best consumer brand names have an engaging story and clearly communicate the core brand ethos and vision. For me, 82°E does just that! It instantly appealed to both my left and right brain. Not only does the name evoke curiosity but it also authentically and subtly represents our core brand vision of being rooted in India yet global and modern in appeal."
