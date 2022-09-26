Deepika Padukone to endorse Dabur Amla hair oil

Padukone will appear in an advertising campaign that will be rolled out by the brand. The television commercial, conceptualised by Ogilvy India-North, will be live across all TV channels, social media and other digital platforms.
NEW DELHI: Dabur India on Monday announced appointing Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone as its brand ambassador for its Dabur Amla hair oil range.
Padukone will appear in an advertising campaign that will be rolled out by the brand. The television commercial, conceptualised by Ogilvy India-North, will be live across all TV channels, social media and other digital platforms.
Padukone’s pan-India appeal, confident attitude coupled with how she is beautiful, sensitive and self-made, make her a great fit for the brand, said Abhishek Jugran, Dabur India Limited Vice President (Marketing).
The association will strengthen the brand and help it build a better connect with consumers, said Jugran.
This campaign takes on the many “me-toos" in the market by using the analogy of photocopy. It highlights the fact that Dabur Amla Hair Oil is the Original Amla hair oil and that one should not make compromises if one wants to keep their hair strong and healthy, the company said in a statement.
Brand Dabur Amla has been synonymous with hair oiling and has proved itself to be the best choice, generations after generations, when it comes to making hair strong and beautiful, Jugran added.
“Dabur Amla Hair Oil is an iconic brand and leading Bollywood queens have associated themselves with the brand. Deepika Padukone as the new brand ambassador, known for her style is a perfect partner to continue building the brand’s beauty credentials," said Prakash Nair, President and Head of Office, Ogilvy India (North).
Dabur India Ltd. is a FMCG company. Dabur India’s portfolio of consumer goods brands includes Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Lal Tail and Dabur Pudin Hara in the healthcare category; Dabur Amla, Vatika and Dabur Red Paste in the personal care space; and Réal in the food and beverages category.