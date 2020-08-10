Home >Companies >News >Deepika Padukone to endorse ethnic brand Melange by Lifestyle

NEW DELHI: Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd on Monday announced that it has appointed actor Deepika Padukone as brand ambassador of its ethnic-wear Melange.

Padukone will be seen promoting the brand in multiple campaigns.

Rishi Vasudev, executive director, Lifestyle International, said Melange by Lifestyle has always celebrated the style sensibilities of modern Indian women who are strong and self-made.

"Our brand ambassador Deepika Padukone captures this bold and individualistic style that Melange represents. Being one of the most recognised brands in India across marketplaces, Melange continues to push boundaries by ‘rethinking’ ethnic-wear and all that it has to offer," he added.

The brand has launched a new collection comprising contemporary styles and silhouettes and is also offering a work-from-home collection, featuring a linen range bringing together fashion and utility.

The collection is available in over 400 stores along with online portals and market places in India, including exclusive Melange by Lifestyle stores and lifestylestores.com.

Part of Dubai based retail and hospitality conglomerate, The Landmark Group, Lifestyle retails men, women and kids’ apparel, footwear, handbags, fashion accessories and beauty products.

