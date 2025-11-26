Deepika Padukone's 82°E loss narrows to ₹12.3 crore amid skincare firm's cost-cutting efforts: Report

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's skincare brand, 82°E's parent company DPKA Universal Consumer Ventures Pvt. Ltd, witnessed the net losses narrowing nearly 47% to ₹12.7 crore for the financial year ended 2024-25, reported the news portal Moneycontrol, citing Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) filings.

According to the news portal's report, DPKA Universal Consumer Ventures' net losses for the financial year ending 2023-24 stood at ₹23.4 crore, as per data collected from Tracxn.

Revenue drops amid cost-cutting measures Deepika Padukone's skincare brand revenues dropped 30% to ₹14.7 crore in the fiscal year ended 2024-25, compared to their ₹21.2 crore levels in the previous financial year, reported the news portal.

The news portal also reported that the private sector company is cutting its costs in an effort to ramp up its sales efforts to return to profitability.

The MCA data cited in the news report also suggested that the company's total spending dropped 25.9 crore in the financial year 2024-25, marking a reduction from ₹47.1 crore from the previous year's levels. However, the data sheds light on how the expenses of the company are much higher than its income, as the company continues to incur losses.

82°E has reportedly recorded a steep fall in the marketing expenses to ₹4.4 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year, compared to their ₹20 crore level in the previous financial year, suggesting that the company has pulled back on the customer acquisitions after the FY2023-24 push did not yield results.

According to the news portal's report, the company did not respond to the queries sent on the development.

82°E's positions in the skincare market Deepika Padukone's 82°E is competing against other direct-to-consumer brands like Foxtale, mCaffeine and Plum in the regular market, while with other premium brands offering like from Estée Lauder and L’Occitane.

According to the news portal's report, even though the company has been leveraging the Bollywood actress's reputation and social media following, as Deepika Padukone promotes the products, which start from ₹2,500 up to ₹4,000.

The company is also in competition with other firms like Nykaa and Katrina Kaif's make-up brand Kay Beauty.

According to the data collected from the Tracxn website, the company has a paid-up capital of ₹8.92 crore as of 25 November 2025. Prakash Ramesh Padukone and Deepika Prakash Padukone are the directors of the company.

Jigar K Shah and Deepika Padukone are the co-founders of the company.

The data also showed that the founders of the company own 58.3% of the total shareholding, Deepika Padukone Family Office owns a 6.2% stake, while 14.6% stake is owned by Angel investors; these are among the majority stakeholders in the skincare company.