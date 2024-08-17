Days after responded to criticism of its emergency support service, Deepinder Goyal-led firm has announced a new feature letting groups order food together without exchanging phones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new feature is called 'Group Ordering' allowing its users to share links with friends so that they can add their delicacies list seamlessly and this makes ordering more faster.

Sharing about the new weekend feature on the food tech platform, Deepinder Goyal took to X and wrote, "Exciting new weekend update: Group Ordering is now on Zomato! You can now share a link with your friends, and everyone can add to the cart seamlessly, making ordering together faster and easier."

He added, “No more passing the phone around awkwardly to collect everyone's order 😉 We’re gradually rolling it out to all customers as we speak. In case the feature is available to you, please use it for your house party tonight, and tell us how it goes."

The food tech firm also mentioned it will roll out the new feature gradually.

Following the tweet, which garnered around 50.6 k views and 1.7k likes, people have commented on the post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are few comments: One suggested: "Suggestions --> Payment splitting can also be added." To this, Goyal replied, “Coming super duper soon."

Amohit Ahuja wrote. “I see that your PM is solving 1 problem each week. Aisa PM Har startup ko mile."

Someone commented, “How about one cart with multiple restaurants? Rather than making multiple orders just one for all!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Parag Mandpe wrote, “One cart for multiple restaurants needed since people want have their favorite cuisine from a specific restaurant only."

"That's the only way to survive, innovation and upgradation, good work bro," wrote Nongsha Angom.