Deepinder Goyal launches Healthy Mode on food app, says ‘Carried guilt that Zomato made it easy to eat, but…’

Deepinder Goyal, founder-CEO of Zomato, (parent Eternal), on September 29 announced that the food delivery platform is launching a new “Healthy Mode” to help users eat better.

In a lengthy post on social media platform X, Goyal said that the development comes from years of desire to ensure that while the company made food delivery easier, making it “better, has to mean something deeper”.

He added that the option has gone live in Gurugram today, and will be expanded to other cities across India soon.

What did Deepinder Goyal say? “For years, there’s been something about Zomato that made me uneasy. We made eating out and ordering in easier than ever, but we never really helped people truly eat better. Yes, you could find a salad or a smoothie bowl, but the truth is, if you wanted to eat genuinely nourishing food, Zomato didn’t make it easy,” he stated.

“That weighed on me, because when we say our mission is “better food for more people”, the “better” has to mean something deeper. Today, we’ve taken one of the biggest steps in fixing that blind spot. We’re launching Healthy Mode on Zomato,” Goyal announced.

Healthy Mode good enough for professional athletes? Zomato says… According to Goyal's post, “Every dish in this mode now comes with a Healthy Score — from Low to Super — based on what really counts for your health: protein, complex carbs, fibre, and micro nutrients, and not just calories”.

He added that the calculations are done through AI and restaurant data, explaining, “Behind the scenes it’s AI and restaurant data doing the heavy lifting, but what you’ll see is simple: a clear explanation of what makes a dish healthy, and why.”

He also said this is “not your run of the mill “healthy mode” for beginners”, adding that the company has, “kept the bar very high, that professional athletes can rely on healthy mode to find food that works for them.”

A ‘personal’ mission for Deepinder Goyal: Why? In his post, Goyal said that this update is part of his personal mission, stating, “This is personal for me. I’ve carried the guilt that Zomato made it easy to eat whatever you craved, but not easy to eat what your body needed. Healthy Mode is our first real step in putting that right.”