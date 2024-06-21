Deepinder Goyal responds to Luke Coutinho's request for Swiggy and Zomato to transition towards biodegradable packaging
Luke Coutinho raised alarm on health hazards of plastic containers for hot food delivery, advocating for biodegradable alternatives. The Zomato CEO responded and promised to support eco-friendly packaging.
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has responded to Luke Coutinho, a popular nutritionist and lifestyle expert, who recently took to Instagram to convey his apprehension about using plastic containers by food delivery services and restaurants. Coutinho highlighted health concerns associated with using plastic containers to pack hot food and urged food delivery platforms to transition to biodegradable materials.