Deepinder Goyal reveals the idea behind startup LAT Aerospace: ‘Eliminate need for elaborate airport infrastructure…’

Eternal-owned Zomato's founder, Deepinder Goyal, in a recent interaction with Podcaster and YouTuber Raj Shamani, revealed the idea behind his aviation startup named ‘LAT Aerospace,’ and said that the ‘radical’ idea in the industry is in an effort to eliminate the need for elaborate airport infrastructure, according to a post on Monday, 6 Janaury 2026.

In the video clip shared on platform X, Deepinder Goyal said that LAT Aerospace is trying to make small aeroplane infrastructure, which can potentially take off from anywhere and land at any place within a city.

“Takeoff and landing within, let's say 20 metres, which will in turn eliminate the need for the elaborate airport infrastructure. This has never been done in this world. This is radical in terms of aviation,” said Deepinder Goyal.

Goyal said that the idea of travelling to an airport and waiting to board, taking 3 hours before another 3-hour-long flight, is ‘senseless’ as it is the same time taken to drive from Delhi to Chandigarh.

“Let's say you are travelling to Chandigarh. You take a flight, and it takes six hours to go there (including transit); if you take a car, it's six hours to go there. Firstly, the need to travel 1.5 hours to the airport, then wait for another 1.5 hours to board, and then finally depart for your destination. This is senseless,” said Goyal.

How will the LAT Aerospace solve this? Deepinder Goyal's idea behind LAT Aerospace comes as the company seeks to solve this transit issue for people. The founder said that they aim to create small airports from which people can take off using a smaller aircraft and directly land at their destinations.

“Why can't I have a small airport right next to me? Where there is a six-to-eight seater small aircraft, taking off from a small airstrip of 20-50 metres and directly landing at the area where I want to go, rather than an airport-to-airport connectivity,” said Goyal in his interaction.

The founder also highlighted how this discovery will distribute the economy and the wealth to remote areas amid the rising population in the city.

“If we can make this happen, then India will be a beautiful place to live in. One should try working things out. If we don't try this, then who else will? This is our moonshot; we have the patience, we have the capital, and the ability to attract talent to work on the problem for long enough,” said Goyal.

What is LAT Aerospace? LAT Aerospace is an aviation startup founded by Deepinder Goyal and Surobhi Das in January 2025. According to the official website, the company is building a new generation of Short Take-Off and Landing (STOL) aircraft, which will be made to operate compact air-stops rather than conventional airports.

The official website data also showed that the company plans to use electric motors, a battery, and a turbogenerator to fuel the aircraft in an effort to create energy-efficient engines.

“The result: lower fuel burn, fewer emissions, and reliable regional performance,” said the company on its website.