Deepinder Goyal's Temple is hiring multiple engineers, but conditions apply — ‘Only people who…’

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal on Friday said his company Temple, which makes an experimental fitness tracking device of the same name, is hiring in multiple roles. However, there were certain conditions that need to be met to apply for the jobs.

In a post on X, Goyal, who was seen wearing the Temple device on the side of his forehead during a podcast and created massive online buzz at the time, said that his company was hiring engineers, researchers and product managers to perfect the wearable.

“At Temple, we are building the ultimate wearable for elite performance athletes. A device that measures what no other wearable in the world measures, with a level of precision that doesn't exist yet,” Goyal said.

“To build it, we need people who are obsessive about both the craft and the category. Engineers who are also athletes. People who will wear what they build, and hate it until it's perfect,” he added.

Which roles are open for hiring at Temple? Deepinder Goyal listed the roles that were vacant at Temple. Most of them are engineering roles, though the company also needs researchers and product managers. Here is the list —

Analog Systems Engineers, Electronics Design Engineers

Embedded Systems Engineers — low-level HW bring-up, embedded signal and image processing, embedded AI

Design and Validation Engineers — sensors, actuators, battery, antenna, optics

CMF Engineers, Adhesive Materials Engineers

Sensor Algorithms Engineers — estimation theory, sensor fusion

Deep Learning Engineers — ML model development for physiological metrics

Computational Neuroscientists

BCI Engineers — real-time EEG/EMG acquisition and processing

Neural Decoding Researchers — brain activity to semantic mapping

Computer Vision Engineers — facial microexpression, subvocal muscle detection

Neuroimaging ML Engineers — multimodal sensor fusion

Product managers who work through Figma without needing a designer to hold their hand Conditions apply Writing further, the Eternal founder said that there were certain conditions to apply for the roles, as Temple needs engineers who are also athletes.

“Important – we are building for people who push their bodies to the edge. We want to be those people, not just serve them. So only people who take fitness seriously, and have body fat <16% (men) and 26% (women) should apply,” Goyal said.

However, those who do not fit the category but can commit to be fit in three months can also apply.

“If you're not there yet but will commit to getting there in three months, you can apply too; but you'll be on probation until you are,” he said.

Also Read | Deepinder Goyal shares update on ‘Temple’ device

Also Read | Deepinder Goyal breaks silence amid criticism over Temple device from doctors

How to apply? According to Goyal, applicants can send an email to Temple's careers page with their expertise.

“Write to build@temple.com with your core skill as the subject line,” he said.

What is Temple? Temple is an experimental device designed to continuously measure blood flow in the brain in real-time.

The small, gold- or silver-coloured sensor is worn near the temple of the head. It tracks blood flow to the brain, which is a key indicator of neurological health and ageing.