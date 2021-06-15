‘Deeply disturbing’ Toshiba report points to powerful figures

Mr. M, it says, used his influence to stop Harvard University’s endowment, a Toshiba shareholder, from voting at the AGM. The trade ministry, to which Mr. M was an adviser at the time, had given Toshiba the name of Mr. M as someone with connections to the fund, a Toshiba executive said in the report. Mr. M had a series of calls with Harvard, seeking to get it to either side with management on proposals or not vote at all, according to the report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}