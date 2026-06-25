Deeptech, AI cornered half of InfoEdge's startup bets in the last 12 months

Sanjeev Bikhchandani's InfoEdge has allocated nearly 50% of its startup investments to deeptech and artificial intelligence over the last 12 months.
InfoEdge's investments have traditionally focused on consumer tech, leading to large companies like Eternal (Zomato and Blinkit) and PB Fintech, which are now multi-billion-dollar companies.
The addition of the two sectors in which the firm is investing is driven primarily by two reasons.
“The key change here is that both AI and deeptech are absolutely transformational in their ability to create new business models,” said Chinmaya Sharma, partner at InfoEdge Ventures, in an interview with Mint. “More importantly, they've become topics of strategic interest for the country.”
Since 2020, the firm has invested in 30 deeptech companies, putting in a total of ₹455 crore, while on the AI front, it has invested in 28 companies and deployed a total of ₹614 crore. Among its deeptech portfolio, 26 have raised follow-on funding, while from the AI segment, 15 have done so, including voice AI enterprise platform Gnani.ai.