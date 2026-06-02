Deeptech startup funding nears 2025 levels as VC conviction strengthens

India's venture capital firms have increased the size of their cheques to deeptech startups this year, with funding towards the sector already having hit almost 80% of what was raised in 2025.
India's deeptech sector raised $1.1 billion in equity funding as of June 1, compared with $1.4 billion raised last year, according to data from startup intelligence platform Tracxn.
The shift suggests India's venture capital firms are moving beyond treating deeptech as an experimental category. Investors are increasingly willing to back startups at earlier stages with larger amounts of capital, betting that government support, defence spending, AI adoption and manufacturing incentives could create globally competitive technology companies from India.
Over half the capital raised this year went to artificial intelligence cloud acceleration systems provider Neysa, which raised $600 million in equity in its Series B round in February, led by Blackstone. While Neysa might be a standout, Series A cheques also got significantly larger, with investors willing to put in upwards of $20 million into deeptech startups.