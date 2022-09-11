Deere invests billions in self-driving tractors, Smart Crop Sprayers

Deere’s technology expansion could deepen some farmers’ distrust of the equipment maker. For years, some farmer organizations and consumer advocacy groups have accused Deere of using proprietary software on its equipment to restrict repair work to Deere’s own dealers, which farmers said raises their costs and sometimes leaves equipment out of commission for weeks. Deere has said it provides tools and repair manuals enabling private repairs, but has pushed back against what it says are attempts by farmers to modify software that controls machinery operations.