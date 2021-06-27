Default rates among corporate bond issuers to rise in medium term

According to the report, there have been 2 defaults from the AA category on account of the pandemic. One was an airport operator whose revenue plummeted because of the sharp decline in passenger traffic. “This led to an acute stretch in the liquidity profile, which was already burdened by large investments for capital expenditure in its subsidiary and significant delays in monetization of real estate, resulting in default," it said.

