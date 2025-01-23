The Defence Ministry has found the Indian firm Larsen and Toubro (L&T) bid non-compliant in the ₹70,000 crore tender to acquire six submarines.

The Indian Navy is looking to buy six advanced submarines with the ability to stay underwater for three weeks under Project 75 India.

The proposal of the L&T in partnership with Spanish Navantia has been rejected by the Ministry for not being compliant with Indian Navy requirements, defence sources told ANI.