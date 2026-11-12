Defender vs Fangchengbao Ti7 - Why JLR has taken BYD to court in Netherlands over technology, design theft?

Court officials in the Netherlands have raided and seized documents from the office of BYD in the country in connection with a complaint filed by Jaguar Land Rover, which accused the Chinese EV maker of copying its design and technology. At the heart of the dispute is Fangchengbao Ti7, also known as BYD Ti7, a boxy, rugged mid-size unibody SUV produced by BYD under its off-road sub-brand, Fangchengbao.

'Defender clone' But according to JLR, BYD Ti7 is a ‘Defender clone’ and infringes upon its intellectual property rights.

According to The Guardian, motoring experts have likened BYD’s seven-seat plug-in hybrid SUV to the Defender since it went on sale in China in September last year. BBC’s Top Gear magazine also called it the “Chinese Defender clone”.

According to Autopunditz, the BYD Ti7 and Land Rover Defender share several broad styling characteristics. Both feature upright proportions, squared-off bodywork and a rugged SUV silhouette designed to communicate off-road capability.

It, however, noted that the two SUVs have some key differences. The BYD Ti7 is a plug-in hybrid SUV developed under the Chinese manufacturer's Fangchengbao brand, while the Defender is a premium off-road vehicle offered with various combustion-engine and electrified powertrains depending on the market.

BYD is scheduled to launch Ti7 in the UK market in January 2027.

Court to rule this week According to The Times, the raid in which digital records from the offices of Chinese carmaker BYD in Schiedam and Hoofddorp were seized was carried out in August. A court case in The Hague is set to deliver its verdict in the case this week.

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JLR is suspecting that BYD reverse-engineered some of the technology that could be used in the Ti7, the Times reported. JLR wanted to secure the digital records before they could be destroyed.

What BYD said BYD’s lawyers called the seizure a “fishing expedition” and said too many files were taken, while JLR’s advisers accused BYD of obstructing the process, Motor1 reported. JLR wants evidence that BYD sought to copy the Defender’s design rather than merely produce a similar-looking car, according to The Telegraph, and wants the Ti7 kept off the European market.

Why Defender matters for JLR According to eletric-vehicles.com, Defender is JLR's most important model. JLR sold 29,500 units in the July-to-September quarter, up 16.3% from 25,370 a year earlier, the company said in early October. That was 37.3% of its 79,000 retail sales, which fell 7.5% from 85,371.