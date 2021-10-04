NEW DELHI: FieldFresh Foods, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and Del Monte Pacific Ltd, on Monday said the company’s chief commercial officer Mahesh Kanchan has been elevated to the position of chief executive.

Kanchan will take over from Yogesh Bellani who has decided to pursue opportunities outside of the company. Rakesh Bharti Mittal, vice chairman of Bharti Enterprises and chairman of FieldFresh Foods, said under Kanchan’s leadership, the company will prosper into a leading next-generation consumer products company. "Under Bellani, Del Monte has become a household name in India," he said.

Kanchan, who has about two decades of experience in the FMCG space, joined FieldFresh Foods in 2020. He has played a pivotal role in creating growth opportunities for the Del Monte brand in the B2C segment as well as navigating the business during the pandemic, said the company in a release. In his new role, he will focus on strengthening the Del Monte brand, product portfolio and the distribution network to cater to emerging needs of the consumer.

With commercial spaces reopening and consumers stepping out of their homes, Del Monte has witnessed strong demand from both retail and B2B segments. The e-commerce channel saw three times growth in FY21 and will continue to drive momentum, the company said.

Del Monte originated in the US and is now available across the world. The Del Monte range of branded processed food and beverage products in India includes juices, ketchup, mayonnaise, among others.

India’s FMCG market was valued at $110 billion in 2020. Compared to 2012, the market has tripled in size, and by 2025 it is expected to double, says research firm Statista. Indian FMCG recorded a 36.9% value-based growth in the April-June quarter but fell 2% sequentially, as per data from NielsenIQ’s Retail Intelligence Team.

