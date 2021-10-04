Del Monte elevates Mahesh Kanchan to CEO

Kanchan, who has about two decades of experience in the FMCG space, joined FieldFresh Foods in 2020. He has played a pivotal role in creating growth opportunities for the Del Monte brand in the B2C segment as well as navigating the business during the pandemic, said the company in a release. In his new role, he will focus on strengthening the Del Monte brand, product portfolio and the distribution network to cater to emerging needs of the consumer.

